Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.70 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 0.63 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reported to Rs 89.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.631.08-14315.873.70-90.06-0.31-90.07-0.32-89.700.39