Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.70 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 0.63 croreNet loss of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reported to Rs 89.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.631.08 -42 OPM %-14315.873.70 -PBDT-90.06-0.31 -28952 PBT-90.07-0.32 -28047 NP-89.700.39 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content