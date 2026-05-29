Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit declines 78.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.79% to Rs 38.43 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills declined 78.56% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.79% to Rs 38.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.43% to Rs 135.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

38.4326.36135.10152.534.32-6.456.910.952.34-1.1110.121.601.41-2.207.35-2.281.557.23-0.027.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News