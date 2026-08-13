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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit declines 98.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit declines 98.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales decline 8.08% to Rs 30.81 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills declined 98.46% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.8133.52 -8 OPM %8.768.29 -PBDT1.662.85 -42 PBT0.051.95 -97 NP0.042.59 -98

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:28 AM IST