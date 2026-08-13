Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit declines 98.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.08% to Rs 30.81 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills declined 98.46% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.8133.528.768.291.662.850.051.950.042.59

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