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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 17.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 17.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 29.56 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 17.79% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.80% to Rs 21.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 111.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.5622.88 29 111.9792.12 22 OPM %25.1727.36 -26.5426.12 - PBDT8.526.86 24 33.2525.68 29 PBT7.335.94 23 29.4121.93 34 NP5.434.61 18 21.7816.78 30

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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