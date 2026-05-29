Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 17.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 29.56 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 17.79% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.80% to Rs 21.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 111.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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