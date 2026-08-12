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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 29.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 29.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 25.91% to Rs 31.54 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 29.95% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.91% to Rs 31.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.5425.05 26 OPM %23.4626.47 -PBDT8.747.06 24 PBT7.676.23 23 NP5.774.44 30

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:21 AM IST