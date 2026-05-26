Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 263.12 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 24.77% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 263.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.32% to Rs 9.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 882.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 801.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales263.12236.17 11 882.85801.76 10 OPM %2.983.27 -2.682.33 - PBDT7.938.88 -11 21.0817.47 21 PBT5.676.86 -17 12.279.60 28 NP4.075.41 -25 9.607.60 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST