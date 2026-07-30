Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 39.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 2372.72 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 39.44% to Rs 193.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 318.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 2372.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2083.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2372.722083.0114.4324.00366.97527.48258.01431.39193.00318.68

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