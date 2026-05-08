Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 47.40% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 2052.05 croreNet profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 47.40% to Rs 129.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 2052.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1964.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.14% to Rs 841.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1040.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 8245.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7263.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2052.051964.38 4 8245.707263.80 14 OPM %12.5920.06 -17.5321.60 - PBDT282.59432.00 -35 1544.471721.64 -10 PBT176.33339.48 -48 1134.591369.59 -17 NP129.94247.04 -47 841.141040.27 -19
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST