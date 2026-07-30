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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas gains as Q1 PAT jumps 47% QoQ to Rs 194 crore

Mahanagar Gas gains as Q1 PAT jumps 47% QoQ to Rs 194 crore

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas added 3.13% to Rs 1,139.25 after the company's standalone net profit rose 46.83% quarter on quarter to Rs 193.70 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 131.92 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 15.62% quarter on quarter to Rs 2,371.71 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,051.22 crore in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit declined 39.39%, while revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 13.95% in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 259.07 crore in Q1 FY27, declining 40.06% quarter on quarter but rising 45.15% year on year.

 

EBITDA rose 31.74% quarter on quarter to Rs 342.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 260.34 crore in Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, EBITDA declined 31.50% from Rs 500.71 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 14.46% from 12.69% in the previous quarter but narrowed from 24.06% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Total sales volume increased 3.14% quarter on quarter to 433.71 million standard cubic metres (SCM) in Q1 FY27 from 420.50 million SCM in Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, total sales volume grew 7.01% from 405.28 million SCM.

CNG sales volume rose 5.55% quarter on quarter and 9.74% year on year to 318.09 million SCM. PNG sales volume declined 2.95% quarter on quarter to 115.61 million SCM but edged up 0.16% year on year.

Mahanagar Gas is engaged in the city gas distribution (CGD) business, supplying natural gas to domestic, industrial and commercial customers, as well as compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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