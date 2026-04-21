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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 0.98%, gains for fifth straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 0.98%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1148.95, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.48% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1148.95, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has gained around 26.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39184.7, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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