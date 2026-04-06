Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 1.13%, Gains for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 963.95, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 12.15% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 963.95, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 7.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35299.4, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.