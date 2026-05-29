Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for five straight sessions

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1106.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.5% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% gain in NIFTY and a 15.14% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1106.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 23849.9. The Sensex is at 75777.13, down 0.12%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 2.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41535.75, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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