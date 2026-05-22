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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 306.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 306.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 34.53% to Rs 370.51 crore

Net Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 306.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 827.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.53% to Rs 370.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 275.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3107.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3327.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 956.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1129.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales370.51275.42 35 956.371129.61 -15 OPM %16.10-5.98 --14.82-1.90 - PBDT-167.34-677.28 75 -2538.63-2716.15 7 PBT-306.82-828.50 63 -3107.12-3328.30 7 NP-306.95-827.88 63 -3107.25-3327.69 7

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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