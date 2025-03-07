Friday, March 07, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra economy estimated to expand at 7.3% in current fiscal

Maharashtra economy estimated to expand at 7.3% in current fiscal

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Maharashtras economy is likely expand by 7.3% in current fiscal year FY25 as per the advance estimates of 2024-25, according to the governments pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled today, media reports noted. The survey said the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5% during 2024-25. The survey document is tabled in the Assembly or the Parliament, a day prior to the Budget presentation. The agriculture and allied sectors are expected to grow by 8.7% while industrial sector's growth is estimated to be 4.9%. The services sector is set to clock grow of 7.8%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of AU Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 1,500 cr

Board of AU Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 1,500 cr

Sensex, Nifty end sideways; media shares rally; VIX slides 1.85%

Sensex, Nifty end sideways; media shares rally; VIX slides 1.85%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Lupin launches Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg in the US

Lupin launches Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg in the US

Hariom Pipe Inds gains after board OKs to incorporate subsidiary

Hariom Pipe Inds gains after board OKs to incorporate subsidiary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon