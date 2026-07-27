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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra has become first State to qualify for Second Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana Installment

Maharashtra has become first State to qualify for Second Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana Installment

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Maharashtra has become the first State to qualify for the Second Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) Installment. Union Agriculture Minister has noted that the Government of India had earlier released Rs 335 crore as the first installment under RKVY to Maharashtra. The State has utilised approximately Rs 260 crore, exceeding the prescribed 75 percent utilisation benchmark, thereby becoming eligible for the second installment. He informed that the process for release of the second installment of Rs 335 crore is being taken up. The Union Minister emphasised that timely expenditure should always be accompanied by continuous monitoring to ensure that public funds are utilised strictly for the objectives for which they have been sanctioned. He also appreciated Maharashtra's performance in generating Farmer IDs and recalled the State's prompt financial assistance to farmers affected by floods, wherein compensation amounting to around Rs 14,000 crore was transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts within five days.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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