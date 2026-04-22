Maharashtra Scooters slides as Q4 PAT tanks 92% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Maharashtra Scooters declined 2.10% to Rs 12,740 after the company reported a 92.23% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 4.01 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 51.63 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income slipped 3.55% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6.51 crore in Q4 FY26

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5.46 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 91.20% decline from Rs 62.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses declined 55.88% YoY to Rs 1.05 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose sharply 339.99% YoY to Rs 0.22 crore, while other expenses fell 41.13% YoY to Rs 0.83 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per share (600% on face value of Rs 10) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The company said the dividend, if approved, will be paid on or before August 4, 2026. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as June 30, 2026.

Maharashtra Scooters is engaged in the business of manufacturing dies, jigs, fixtures, and die-casting components primarily for the automobile industry.