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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 90.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 90.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales decline 81.52% to Rs 5.41 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 90.61% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 81.52% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.4129.27 -82 OPM %84.1096.31 -PBDT4.5528.19 -84 PBT4.5528.18 -84 NP3.3235.36 -91

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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