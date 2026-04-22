Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 92.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 9.32% to Rs 6.03 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 92.23% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.32% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.88% to Rs 310.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.60% to Rs 312.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.036.65 -9 312.76183.33 71 OPM %82.5971.43 -98.6593.69 - PBDT5.464.85 13 309.01173.64 78 PBT5.464.37 25 308.99171.68 80 NP4.0151.63 -92 310.56214.35 45
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 1:50 PM IST