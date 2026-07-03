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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Seamless CFO Arup Mandal resigns

Maharashtra Seamless CFO Arup Mandal resigns

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Maharashtra Seamless announced that Arup Mandal has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from the close of business hours on 2 July 2026.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW steel pipes and casting pipes. The company also operates a windmill. The company's consolidated net profit declined 57.52% to Rs 102.83 crore on a 9.17% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,280.11 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless rose 0.14% to Rs 605.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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