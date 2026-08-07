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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Seamless Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 266 cr

Maharashtra Seamless Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 266 cr

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Maharashtra Seamless reported consolidated net profit of Rs 266.40 crore in Q1 FY27, up 15.66% as against Rs 230.32 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, total revenue declined 4.72% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,091.20 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 322.41 crore in Q1 FY27, up 7.59% as against Rs 299.65 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses decreased 6.25% YoY to Rs 939.49 crore. Employee benefits expense rose 12.99% to Rs 36.61 crore, while other expenses were higher by 5.31% at Rs 238.33 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company has appointed Shiv Kumar Singhal as Whole-time Director, effective 7 August 2026, for a period of three years, subject to shareholders approval.

 

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Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW steel pipes, and casting pipes. The company also operates a windmill.

The scrip added 1.19% to end at Rs 590.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST