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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahasagar Travels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mahasagar Travels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 10.17 crore

Net loss of Mahasagar Travels reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.179.49 7 OPM %4.134.21 -PBDT0.180.37 -51 PBT-0.100.16 PL NP-0.100.16 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:26 PM IST