Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit declines 83.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net profit of Mahasagar Travels declined 83.82% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.78% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 35.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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