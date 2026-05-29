Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 65.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 95.65 crore

Net profit of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure rose 65.61% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 95.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.37% to Rs 17.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 135.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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