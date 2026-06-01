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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 39.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 39.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 293.92 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 39.46% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 293.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 259.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.17% to Rs 16.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 1110.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 973.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales293.92259.03 13 1110.01973.15 14 OPM %6.197.25 -6.347.05 - PBDT10.2213.80 -26 41.0641.01 0 PBT5.759.63 -40 23.6224.98 -5 NP4.717.78 -39 16.8418.14 -7

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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