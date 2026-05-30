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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra and Manulife incorporate JV - Mahindra Manulife Insurance

Mahindra and Manulife incorporate JV - Mahindra Manulife Insurance

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Mahindra and Manulife announced their partnership to create a life insurance business on 12 November 2025. Today, both companies have confirmed the incorporation of a 50:50 JV company as Mahindra Manulife Insurance (MMIL), following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The incorporation of MMIL marks the next step in that journey.

The venture brings together Mahindra's strong presence in India with Manulife's global expertise to build a simple, customer-first, AI-native and digitally led life insurer. By combining the extensive distribution reach of Mahindra with Manulife's strengths in product innovation, underwriting, and agency-led distribution, MMIL will focus on policyholder protection and offer holistic, need-based financial solutions.

 

MMIL aims to address India's large protection gap through a range of long-term savings and protection products, with a strong focus on rural and semi-urban markets while building leadership in protection solutions for urban customers. The partnership combines Mahindra's wide distribution reach with Manulife's strengths in product innovation, underwriting, and agency-led distribution. Together, the partners are committed to establishing MMIL as a trusted, digital, technology-driven and AI-native insurer aligned with India's long-term growth and the vision of Insurance for All.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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