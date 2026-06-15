Mahindra EPC gains on securing Rs 17-cr irrigation orders from government division

Mahindra EPC Irrigation surged 4.63% to Rs 114.05 after the company said that it has secured four contracts worth an aggregate of approximately Rs 17.15 crore from the Office of the Executive Engineer, Electrical and Mechanical Heavy Plant Division.

The orders involve the supply of Micro Pressurized Irrigation Systems across a cumulative area of 680 hectares. The contracts have been awarded by a domestic entity and are scheduled to be executed within 11 months from the date of site handover for the respective projects.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contracts do not fall within the ambit of related-party transactions.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems viz. Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses, and Landscape Products.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported a 23.36% YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 4.79 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.25 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rallied 11.58% to Rs 107 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 95.89 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

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