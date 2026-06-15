Monday, June 15, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC gains on securing Rs 17-cr irrigation orders from government division

Mahindra EPC gains on securing Rs 17-cr irrigation orders from government division

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation surged 4.63% to Rs 114.05 after the company said that it has secured four contracts worth an aggregate of approximately Rs 17.15 crore from the Office of the Executive Engineer, Electrical and Mechanical Heavy Plant Division.

The orders involve the supply of Micro Pressurized Irrigation Systems across a cumulative area of 680 hectares. The contracts have been awarded by a domestic entity and are scheduled to be executed within 11 months from the date of site handover for the respective projects.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contracts do not fall within the ambit of related-party transactions.

 

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems viz. Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses, and Landscape Products.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported a 23.36% YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 4.79 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.25 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rallied 11.58% to Rs 107 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 95.89 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro net speculative longs tumble to two-month low

Euro net speculative longs tumble to two-month low

Bharat Forge climbs as defence arm unveils new artillery gun family at Eurosatory 2026

Bharat Forge climbs as defence arm unveils new artillery gun family at Eurosatory 2026

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Waaree Energies bags order to supply 800 MW solar modules

Waaree Energies bags order to supply 800 MW solar modules

Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDII Stock HoldingsStocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUPI Expansion in FranceUGC Net June 2026Oil Price Crash TodayVedanta Demerger CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026