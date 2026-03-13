Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags Rs 2-cr micro irrigation order

Mahindra EPC Irrigation said it has secured a contract worth about Rs 2.22 crore for the supply of micro irrigation systems under a community micro irrigation project.

The order has been awarded by the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Micro Irrigation Project. The scope of work includes the supply of micro irrigation systems.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is expected to be executed within six to twelve months from the date of site handover. The company added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 2.20% to Rs 6.49 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 6.35 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 14.75% to Rs 93.47 crore in Q3 FY26, against Rs 81.45 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 0.13% to close at Rs 113.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News