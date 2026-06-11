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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags Rs 3-cr order from Water Resources Division

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags Rs 3-cr order from Water Resources Division

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation said it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 3.32 crore, from the Office of the Executive Engineer, Water Resources Division.

The contract involves the supply of micro pressurised irrigation systems covering 100 hectares. The project is scheduled to be executed within 11 months from the date of site handover, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions. It also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority.

The order is expected to strengthen Mahindra EPC Irrigation's presence in the micro-irrigation segment and add to its domestic order book.

 

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems viz. Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses, and Landscape Products.

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Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported a 23.36% YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 4.79 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.25 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rallied 11.58% to Rs 107 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 95.89 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 0.56% to Rs 110 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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