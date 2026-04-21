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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit declines 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit declines 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 107.00 crore

Net profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation declined 23.36% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 107.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.01% to Rs 12.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 312.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 272.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales107.0095.89 12 312.09272.67 14 OPM %6.5810.00 -6.925.11 - PBDT7.1510.37 -31 22.1514.07 57 PBT6.369.43 -33 18.9910.71 77 NP4.796.25 -23 12.697.21 76

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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