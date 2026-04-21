Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit declines 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 107.00 crore

Net profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation declined 23.36% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 107.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.01% to Rs 12.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 312.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 272.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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