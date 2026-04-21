Mahindra EPC Q4 PAT slides 23% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported a 23.36% YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 4.79 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.25 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations rallied 11.58% to Rs 107 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 95.89 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 3.36 crore in Q4 FY26, down 64.36% as against Rs 6.36 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 15.5% to Rs 101.64 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 88 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 40.63 crore (up 8.12% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were Rs 9.88 crore (up 18.89% YoY) during the period under review.

The board of Mahindra EPC Irrigation has approved multiple appointments, subject to shareholder nod at the upcoming AGM.

Shriprakash Shukla has been appointed as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, liable to retire by rotation and not seeking reappointment due to superannuation. The board also approved the reappointment of Ramesh Ramachandran as managing director (MD) for three years from 15 September 2026. Further, Dr. Purvi Mehta and Balram Singh Yadav have been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Directors for five-year terms from 21 April 2026 to 20 April 2031.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems viz. Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses, and Landscape Products.

Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 1.76% to end at Rs 128.17 on the BSE.