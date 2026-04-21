Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Q4 PAT slides 23% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Mahindra EPC Q4 PAT slides 23% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported a 23.36% YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 4.79 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.25 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations rallied 11.58% to Rs 107 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 95.89 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 3.36 crore in Q4 FY26, down 64.36% as against Rs 6.36 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 15.5% to Rs 101.64 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 88 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 40.63 crore (up 8.12% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were Rs 9.88 crore (up 18.89% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The board of Mahindra EPC Irrigation has approved multiple appointments, subject to shareholder nod at the upcoming AGM.

Also Read

Japan, arms export, World War II, missiles, aircraft

Japan ends ban on lethal arms exports as security pressures mount: Report

real estate

Explained: What Maharashtra's Vertical Property Card means for flat owners

Nestle

Nestle India's Q4 profit jumps 26% to ₹1,114 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market Close: US-Iran ceasefire extension hope lifts Sensex 753 pts, Nifty near 24,600

heatwave migraines

Can hot weather trigger migraines? Experts explain the hidden link

Shriprakash Shukla has been appointed as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, liable to retire by rotation and not seeking reappointment due to superannuation. The board also approved the reappointment of Ramesh Ramachandran as managing director (MD) for three years from 15 September 2026. Further, Dr. Purvi Mehta and Balram Singh Yadav have been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Directors for five-year terms from 21 April 2026 to 20 April 2031.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems viz. Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses, and Landscape Products.

Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 1.76% to end at Rs 128.17 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Parenterals arm Innoxel gets 5 observations after USFDA inspection

Bharat Parenterals arm Innoxel gets 5 observations after USFDA inspection

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Market rally for 3rd day; Nifty settles above 24,550 mark

Market rally for 3rd day; Nifty settles above 24,550 mark

Shyam Metalics & Energy strengthens production capabilities at Pakuria facility

Shyam Metalics & Energy strengthens production capabilities at Pakuria facility

Shadowfax launches Shadowfax 360 - digital shipping platform for SMEs and D2C brands

Shadowfax launches Shadowfax 360 - digital shipping platform for SMEs and D2C brands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ4 Results TodayBank of Maharastra Share PriceStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, SRH vs DC Playing 11Tim Cook ResignationLenskart Dress Code ControversyPersonal Finance