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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC slides on reportong dismal Q1 performance

Mahindra EPC slides on reportong dismal Q1 performance

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation tanked 6.29% to Rs 112.50 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations decreased 12.70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 54.16 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 2.85 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with a profit before tax of Rs 1.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total expenses decreased 5.83% to Rs 57.31 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to Rs 60.86 crore reported in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 25.91 crore (up 2.41% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were Rs 8.04 crore (up 4.85% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems viz. Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses, and Landscape Products.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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