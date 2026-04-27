Mahindra Finance rises after Q4 PAT climbs 55% YoY to Rs 873 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services advanced 5.46% to Rs 79.25 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 55.02% to Rs 872.98 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 536.14 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Total income increased by 13.30% year on year to Rs 4,810.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1,161.34 crore in Q4 FY26, up 53.68% from Rs 755.66 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Net interest margin (NIM) in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 2,739 crore, up 27% YoY. The NIM margin was at 7.5% in Q4 FY26, compared with 6.5% for Q4 FY25.

Disbursement during the quarter was at Rs 17,184 crore, registering a growth of 11% YoY. The collection efficiency improved to 98% in Q4 FY26 as against 97% in Q4 FY25, driven by renewed momentum in collection on account of new stack adoption, digital workflows, data-led prioritization, and sharper focus on early delinquencies.

The companys capital adequacy remained healthy at 18.8%, with Tier-1 capital at 16.7%. Provision coverage on GS3 stood at 59%, supported by the creation of management overlays. The total liquidity buffer remained comfortable at over Rs 9,100 crore.

Asset quality improved both sequentially and on a YoY basis, with Stage 3 assets at 3.4% and Stage 2 assets at 4.8%, indicating gradual portfolio normalization and better slippage control.

Quarterly disbursements remained healthy at Rs 17,184 crore, registering 11% YoY growth amid geopolitical headwinds, while demand momentum remained positive following GST rate cuts.

Tractor disbursements grew 63% YoY during the quarter, driven by the companys focus on profitable growth. Business assets grew 12% YoY to Rs 134,096 crore, led by tractors, passenger vehicles (PVs), and MSME-led secured lending products.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 940 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 456 crore in the year-ago period. Total income increased by 14% to Rs 5,560 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 4,897 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Raul Rebello, MD & CEO, Mahindra Finance said: "This years progress across growth, margins, and risk was driven by disciplined execution and resulted in a tangible step-up in profitability. Continued investments in our core vehicle franchise, new growth categories, and technology will support sustainable growth and profitability."

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (375%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The dividend, if approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Tuesday, 21 July 2026, will be paid thereafter through permitted modes to eligible shareholders or their authorized mandates.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of Indias leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 12 million customers. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs, and also offers fixed deposits. The company has 1,348 offices and reaches out to customers spread over 518,000 villages and 8,000 towns across the country, transforming more than 1.2 crore lives.