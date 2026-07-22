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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Finance spurts as Q1 PAT surges 70%; disbursements hit record

Mahindra Finance spurts as Q1 PAT surges 70%; disbursements hit record

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services surged 7.05% to Rs 374.50 after the non-banking finance company reported a strong rise in quarterly profit, supported by record first-quarter disbursements, higher margins and lower credit costs.

On a standalone basis, profit after tax increased 69.6% YoY to Rs 899 crore in Q1 FY27. Total income rose 12.1% YoY to Rs 4,974 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit (PPOP) increased 29.8% YoY to Rs 1,756 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) increased 21.1% YoY to Rs 2,766 crore, while the NIM margin expanded to 7.3% from 6.7% a year ago.

Credit costs declined 13.6% YoY to Rs 570 crore, while the credit cost ratio improved to 1.5% from 1.9% in Q1 FY26.

 

Business assets under management (AUM) grew 12.7% YoY to Rs 1,37,449 crore, while quarterly disbursements rose 21.5% YoY to a record Rs 15,564 crore, driven by strong growth in tractor financing and passenger vehicles.

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The company said tractor disbursements increased 45% YoY, while passenger vehicle disbursements grew 24% YoY. Non-vehicle finance disbursements, including Mahindra Rural Housing Finance (MRHFL), surged 79% YoY as the company continued to diversify beyond its core vehicle financing business. It added that digital and AI capabilities are improving customer acquisition, operational resilience and collection efficiency.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with Stage 3 assets declining to 3.5% from 3.8% a year ago and Stage 2 assets improving to 4.9% from 5.9%. Collection efficiency remained steady at 95%.

Capital adequacy remained healthy at 18.5%, including Tier-I capital of 16.5%. The company maintained a prudent 58% provision coverage on Stage 3 assets and ended the quarter with a liquidity buffer exceeding Rs 14,650 crore.

Managing director and CEO Raul Rebello said the company's performance reflected the strength of its franchise, with continued expansion in profitability, resilient asset quality and progress on its growth strategy. He said investments in the core vehicle finance business, new growth engines and technology continue to support profitable and disciplined growth.

On a consolidated basis, total income increased 14.2% YoY to Rs 5,725 crore, while profit after tax rose 75.2% YoY to Rs 927 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies, offering vehicle and tractor financing, SME lending, home loans, insurance and investment solutions, with a strong presence across rural and semi-urban India.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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