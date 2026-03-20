Mahindra Holidays launches new resorts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) announced the launch of two new resorts, Club Mahindra Amba Ghat in Maharashtra and Club Mahindra Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh, adding 159 keys to its portfolio.

The launches are part of Club Mahindras strategy to develop new destinations and put lesser-known locations on the map for Indian holidaymakers. Backed by robust demand for leisure travel, the company is following a capital-efficient, asset-light model to expand its footprint through a mix of greenfield projects, management contracts, and flexible operating arrangements.

With these additions, MHRIL aims to scale its portfolio to 12,000 keys by FY30, strengthening its presence across Western and Central India.

Amba Ghat, a scenic mountain passes along the KolhapurRatnagiri route in Maharashtras Sahyadri ranges, is steadily emerging as a serene hill getaway for travellers seeking nature-led escapes away from crowded tourist circuits. The Amba Ghat resort comprising 96 keys will feature river-facing apartments with the Kadvi River flowing through the property, offering guests a tranquil retreat amid the lush Sahyadri landscape.

Bandhavgarh, located in the Vindhya Hills of Madhya Pradesh, is globally renowned for Bandhavgarh National Park, one of the worlds premier wildlife tourism destinations and home to the highest density of Bengal tigers.

The Bandhavgarh resort with 63 keys will offer an immersive wilderness stay experience with expansive verandas, outdoor decks, and uninterrupted forest views, designed to bring guests closer to the surrounding natural environment. Together, these destinations reflect Club Mahindras focus on expanding into locations that offer immersive natural experiences for families and leisure travellers. It recently launched Club Mahindra Nadiya Parao, in Uttarakhand and signed a new property in Dapoli, Maharashtra.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL), part of the diversified Mahindra Group, is Indias leading leisure hospitality company. Established in 1996, the company pioneered the vacation ownership model in India and has since redefined family holidays through thoughtfully designed resorts, curated experiences, and a commitment to sustainable tourism.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 93.6% to Rs 2.23 crore on 10.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 752.70 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.04% to Rs 258.25 on the BSE.

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