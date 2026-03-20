Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India launches Amba Ghat and Bandhavgarh resorts

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL), India's leading leisure hospitality company, today announced the launch of two new resorts in Club Mahindra Amba Ghat, Maharashtra and Club Mahindra Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh, adding 159 keys to its growing portfolio thus strengthening its presence across Western and Central India.

These launches reflect Club Mahindra's broader strategy of pioneering new destinations by bringing lesser-known destinations onto the travel map for Indian holidaymakers. Supported by strong and sustained demand for leisure travel, the company has adopted a capital-efficient, asset-light approach to expand its portfolio through a mix of greenfield developments, management contracts, and other flexible operating models. The additions are aligned with MHRIL's expansion strategy of scaling the portfolio to 12,000 keys by FY30.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Bhat, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, said, " Destinations such as Amba Ghat and Bandhavgarh reflect the growing preference for immersive, nature-led experiences among today's travellers. At Club Mahindra, we have always believed in identifying and thoughtfully developing emerging leisure destinations for India's evolving base of holidaying families. As we build for the future, our focus remains on expanding high-quality inventory across diverse locations, while consistently delivering memorable family holiday experiences. This approach continues to guide us in our journey towards becoming India's most trusted leisure hospitality brand.

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