Mahindra Lifespace Developers acquires 15-acre land parcel in Kandivali East, Mumbai

With estimated gross development value of Rs 5,600 cr

Mahindra Lifespace Developersannounced the acquisition of a 15-acre land parcel in Kandivali East, Mumbai. The project has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,600 crore with a development potential of around 1.8 million square feet.

Strategically located in Kandivali East, the open greenfield land parcel benefits from excellent connectivity to the Western Express Highway and existing metro corridors. The location is supported by established social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and retail hubs, and continues to witness strong residential absorption driven by end-user demand.