Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7146.97% to Rs 669.62 croreNet profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 5.91% to Rs 90.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7146.97% to Rs 669.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 386.43% to Rs 298.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 216.52% to Rs 1178.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales669.629.24 7147 1178.31372.27 217 OPM %-6.55-597.19 --10.32-45.63 - PBDT89.8492.06 -2 304.0688.31 244 PBT84.2486.56 -3 280.1970.50 297 NP90.1185.08 6 298.1361.29 386
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:50 PM IST