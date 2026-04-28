Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7146.97% to Rs 669.62 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 5.91% to Rs 90.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7146.97% to Rs 669.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 386.43% to Rs 298.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 216.52% to Rs 1178.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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