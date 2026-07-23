Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 66.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2909.48% to Rs 962.13 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 66.92% to Rs 85.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2909.48% to Rs 962.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.962.1331.979.82-172.10116.0447.69111.0041.6085.5351.24

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