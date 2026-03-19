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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches Mahindra Rainforest Phase 1&2

Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches Mahindra Rainforest Phase 1&2

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has announced the launch of residential - phase 1&2 of Mahindra Rainforest, a premium mixed-use development located on LBS Marg, Kanjur, Mumbai. Spanning ~25.47 acres, the project is among the largest developments in Mumbai's central suburbs and is envisioned as an integrated lifestyle destination.

The residential launch phases have an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 3,000 crore. Part of a larger mixed-use ecosystem, Mahindra Rainforest is designed to redefine urban living by seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, and retail within a single development. The residential township in these phases will offer thoughtfully designed 2 and 3 BHK premium residences tailored for modern urban lifestyles. Emphasizing green spaces, community living, and sustainable design, the project reflects Mahindra Lifespaces' philosophy of building Homes of Positive Energy, with a strong focus on climate-responsive planning and enhanced quality of life.

 

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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