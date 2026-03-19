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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace gains on launch of phase 1 & 2 of Mahindra Rainforest in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace gains on launch of phase 1 & 2 of Mahindra Rainforest in Mumbai

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Mahindra Lifespace Developers added 2.17% to Rs 359.50 after it has launched residential phases 1 and 2 of Mahindra Rainforest, a premium mixed-use township on LBS Marg, Kanjur, Mumbai.

Spanning approximately 25.47 acres, Mahindra Rainforest is among the largest developments in Mumbais central suburbs and is envisioned as an integrated lifestyle destination. The newly launched residential phases carry an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The development is part of a broader mixed-use ecosystem, combining residential, commercial, and retail spaces within a single project. The residential township will feature thoughtfully designed 2 and 3 BHK premium homes, emphasizing green spaces, community living, and sustainable design.

 

The project aligns with Mahindra Lifespaces philosophy of building Homes of Positive Energy, focusing on climate-responsive planning and enhancing residents quality of life.

Situated on LBS Marg, Kanjur, Mahindra Rainforest provides excellent connectivity to the Eastern Express Highway, JogeshwariVikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and upcoming infrastructure including the GoregaonMulund Link Road (GMLR) and an eastwest flyover in Bhandup. Residents will also benefit from Metro Line 4 running adjacent to the project, easy access to Metro Line 6, and seamless connections to the suburban rail network. Key business districts such as BKC and Powai are within reach, supported by established social infrastructure including reputed schools, hospitals, malls, and entertainment hubs.

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The residential units feature contemporary layouts with ample natural light, spacious living areas, large decks, and private foyers, delivering a premium living experience.

Phase 1 & 2 of Mahindra Rainforest offers over 3.5 lakh sq. ft. of open amenities and clubhouse spaces, along with more than 7 acres of dense green areas. Amenities include an expansive clubhouse, fitness zones, jogging tracks, yoga and meditation spaces, a library, childrens play zones, and community areas. Retail conveniences are integrated within the development to meet daily needs.

Positioned as a landmark project in Kanjur, Mahindra Rainforest is set to redefine premium living in Mumbais central suburbs, combining connectivity, lifestyle, and sustainable urban design.

Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, Mumbai continues to be a strategic focus market for Mahindra Lifespaces, and the central suburbs are an important residential corridor driven by strong connectivity and established social infrastructure. With Mahindra Rainforest, we are bringing our philosophy of Homes of Positive Energy to life through a landmark mixed-use development that brings together nature, thoughtful design, and everyday functionality. The idea is to create not just homes, but a living environment where green spaces, community experiences, and sustainable planning come together in a meaningful way. We believe Mahindra Rainforest will set a new benchmark for well-planned, premium and nature-led living in central suburbs.

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers, the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group, has a development footprint of 53.65 million sq. ft across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of industrial clusters. Its portfolio includes premium residences, affordable homes under the Happinest brand, and integrated cities under Mahindra World City and Origins.

The company reported a turnaround consolidated net profit of Rs 108.88 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 22.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 174.48% year-on-year to Rs 459.16 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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