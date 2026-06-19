Mahindra Lifespace industrial cluster wins $150 million manufacturing project from YKK India

Mahindra Lifespace Developers said YKK India, the Indian subsidiary of Japan's YKK Corporation, will invest $150 million to establish a new manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai.

The facility will come up within the integrated industrial cluster developed by Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai (MIPCL), a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers, the industrial parks and integrated cities business of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Spread across nearly 149,936 square metres, the proposed plant will be YKK India's third manufacturing facility in the country and is expected to be completed by February 2028.

The investment further strengthens Origins by Mahindra, Chennai's position as a preferred destination for global manufacturers. The industrial cluster already houses multinational companies including Mitsubishi Electric, Yanmar and Omron.

YKK India, a leading manufacturer of fastening products for the apparel, textile and industrial sectors, said the facility will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies and cater to both domestic demand and export markets.

The company said the plant will leverage Origins by Mahindra's infrastructure, plug-and-play facilities, sustainability-focused ecosystem and connectivity advantages to support efficient operations and long-term growth.

Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is strategically located on NH16 and lies within the influence zones of the ChennaiBengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and the ChennaiVisakhapatnam Industrial Corridor (CVIC). The industrial cluster offers strong connectivity to key industrial hubs, ports, and logistics infrastructure, enabling efficient operations for manufacturing-led businesses.

Vikram Goel, Chief Business Officer Industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, We are delighted to welcome YKK India to Origins by Mahindra, Chennai. The addition of another globally respected manufacturer to our ecosystem reflects the growing confidence of international companies in India's manufacturing capabilities and long-term growth potential. As businesses diversify supply chains and expand manufacturing capabilities to serve both domestic and export markets, they are increasingly seeking destinations that can support scale, operational excellence and long-term growth. YKK India's investment further strengthens Origins by Mahindra's position as a preferred destination for global manufacturing investments and reinforces our commitment to enabling high-quality industrial growth in the country.

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers, the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group, has a development footprint of 53.65 million sq. ft across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of industrial clusters. Its portfolio includes premium residences, affordable homes under the Happinest brand, and integrated cities under Mahindra World City and Origins.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 5.91% year-on-year to Rs 90.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 669.92 crore during the quarter from Rs 9.24 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The scrip declined 1.44% to Rs 344.85 on the BSE.

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