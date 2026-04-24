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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 1791.41 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 1791.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1569.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 6999.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6104.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1791.411569.51 14 6999.306104.83 15 OPM %6.274.95 -5.384.65 - PBDT101.8459.32 72 318.39218.65 46 PBT31.950.93 3335 40.52-7.67 LP NP20.19-6.75 LP 2.29-35.85 LP

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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