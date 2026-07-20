Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 2002.88 croreNet profit of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 2002.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1624.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2002.881624.59 23 OPM %5.764.69 -PBDT111.3758.75 90 PBT39.06-5.82 LP NP25.39-10.80 LP
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST