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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 2002.88 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 2002.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1624.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2002.881624.59 23 OPM %5.764.69 -PBDT111.3758.75 90 PBT39.06-5.82 LP NP25.39-10.80 LP

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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