Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 37% in Jun'26
Sells 1.06 lakh units
Mahindra & Mahindra achieved overall auto sales of 1,06,207 units in month of June 2026 compared to 77,742 units in June 2025, recording a growth of 37%.
Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 60,393 units (up 28% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 39,896 units (up 44% YoY).
Domestic sales stood at 1,00,289 units (up 34% YoY) and exports of 5,918 units (up 125% YoY).
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST