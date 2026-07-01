Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 37% in Jun'26

Sells 1.06 lakh units

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved overall auto sales of 1,06,207 units in month of June 2026 compared to 77,742 units in June 2025, recording a growth of 37%.

Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 60,393 units (up 28% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 39,896 units (up 44% YoY).

Domestic sales stood at 1,00,289 units (up 34% YoY) and exports of 5,918 units (up 125% YoY).