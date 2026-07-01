Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 37% in Jun'26

Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 37% in Jun'26

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Sells 1.06 lakh units

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved overall auto sales of 1,06,207 units in month of June 2026 compared to 77,742 units in June 2025, recording a growth of 37%.

Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 60,393 units (up 28% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 39,896 units (up 44% YoY).

Domestic sales stood at 1,00,289 units (up 34% YoY) and exports of 5,918 units (up 125% YoY).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) rises after bagging ultra mega order from PGCIL

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) rises after bagging ultra mega order from PGCIL

Jindal Steel Ltd Slides 2.47%

Jindal Steel Ltd Slides 2.47%

Havells India Ltd Spurts 2.56%

Havells India Ltd Spurts 2.56%

Sterlite Technologies approves allotment of 2.57 cr shares under QIP issue

Sterlite Technologies approves allotment of 2.57 cr shares under QIP issue

Godrej Properties wins bid for 4.95-acre land parcel in Noida

Godrej Properties wins bid for 4.95-acre land parcel in Noida

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today9 Years of GSTJuly Bank Holiday ListIndia AI MissionSarvam India AiGST Credit ChallengeKnack Packaging IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance