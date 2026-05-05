Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 41.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.90% to Rs 54891.55 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 41.65% to Rs 4667.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3295.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 54891.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42585.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.25% to Rs 17098.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12929.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.59% to Rs 197792.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158749.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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