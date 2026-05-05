Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 41.65% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.90% to Rs 54891.55 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 41.65% to Rs 4667.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3295.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 54891.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42585.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.25% to Rs 17098.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12929.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.59% to Rs 197792.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158749.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales54891.5542585.67 29 197792.78158749.75 25 OPM %18.4518.65 -18.9919.24 - PBDT9266.976686.36 39 33381.2625184.11 33 PBT7324.294657.64 57 26059.2419110.46 36 NP4667.573295.17 42 17098.8512929.10 32
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST