Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services board approves scheme of merger

At meeting held on 05 August 2026

The board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at its meeting held on 05 August 2026 has approved the Scheme of Merger by Absorption amongst Mahindra Rural Housing Finance (Amalgamating Company or MRHFL) and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Amalgamated Company or MMFSL), their respective shareholders and creditors, under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder (Scheme).

The proposed merger is intended to consolidate the lending businesses of MMFSL and MRHFL into a single listed platform with a broader retail lending franchise, a simplified operating architecture, and enhanced operating leverage.