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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 14.57% to Rs 5717.91 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 75.43% to Rs 926.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 527.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 5717.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4990.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5717.914990.61 15 OPM %64.4360.64 -PBDT1341.36789.45 70 PBT1242.22703.58 77 NP926.03527.87 75

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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