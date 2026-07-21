Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.57% to Rs 5717.91 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 75.43% to Rs 926.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 527.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 5717.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4990.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5717.914990.6164.4360.641341.36789.451242.22703.58926.03527.87

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