Saturday, August 01, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra July sales volumes grow 26% to 1.03 lakh units

Mahindra & Mahindra July sales volumes grow 26% to 1.03 lakh units

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra clocked total sales of 1,03,860 units in month of July 2026 compared to 82,584 units in July 2025, recording a growth of 26%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 99,790 units (up 25% YoY) and exports of 4,070 units (up 47% YoY).

The company recorded passenger vehicle sales of 60,048 units (up 20% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 39,742 units (up 33% YoY).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve Rs 3,143.5 crore promoter fund infusion, ESOP plan

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve Rs 3,143.5 crore promoter fund infusion, ESOP plan

Dr Reddys receives USFDA approval for rituximab biosimilar

Dr Reddys receives USFDA approval for rituximab biosimilar

Escorts Kubota tractor sales grow 22% in Jul'26

Escorts Kubota tractor sales grow 22% in Jul'26

Maruti Suzuki Q1 PAT slides 11% YoY as commodity costs rise

Maruti Suzuki Q1 PAT slides 11% YoY as commodity costs rise

ITC Q1 PAT declines 22% YoY

ITC Q1 PAT declines 22% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 11:04 AM IST