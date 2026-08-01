Mahindra & Mahindra July sales volumes grow 26% to 1.03 lakh units

Mahindra & Mahindra clocked total sales of 1,03,860 units in month of July 2026 compared to 82,584 units in July 2025, recording a growth of 26%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 99,790 units (up 25% YoY) and exports of 4,070 units (up 47% YoY).

The company recorded passenger vehicle sales of 60,048 units (up 20% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 39,742 units (up 33% YoY).