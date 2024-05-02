Business Standard
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2196.8, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.81% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.25% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2196.8, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22674.9. The Sensex is at 74695.99, up 0.29%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 10.43% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22479.9, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2209.5, up 1.81% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 77.81% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.25% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 24.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: May 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

