Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 3.45%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3147.8, up 3.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% drop in NIFTY and a 15.68% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3147.8, up 3.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23899.6. The Sensex is at 76443.32, up 1.21%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 2.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26293.85, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3163.5, up 3.39% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 4.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% drop in NIFTY and a 15.68% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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